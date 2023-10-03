Paragliding meet at Bir-Billing from Oct 26

Our Correspondent

Palampur, October 2

The International Paragliding Championship will be held at Bir-Billing from October 26 to November 2. Earlier, there was uncertainty over the holding of the event but Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had given the approval and the dates had been finalised. The preparations for the event are in full swing. The Bir Billing Paragliding Association (BPA) will organise the event in collaboration with the state Tourism Department.

Official sources said that the Paragliding World Cup Association (PWCA) with its head office in Paris — an international agency that organises global adventurous events and makes selection of best pilots — had also notified the dates of World Cup Championships in its calendar. Besides, the BPA had received clearances from different agencies for organising the event.

Anurag Sharma, president of the BPA, said that the Chief Minister would be the chief guest of the closing ceremony of the event on November 2. Over 300 foreign and domestic pilots are expected to participate in the championship. He added that 170 pilots, including women from 27 countries, had registered for the event. The registration was open till October 25 and further details pertaining to the registration fee of pilots were available at the website of the BPA.

He said that for the first time a Bir-Billing carnival would also be organised during the event. Earlier, such a event was hosted in Manali.

Nipun Jindal, Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, said, “The International Paragliding Championship will give a boost to the tourism industry of Kangra which has been hit badly due to recent flashfloods.” He added that the government was extending full cooperation to the BPA and the Tourism Department for the event.

“The state government has laid special stress on the safety and security of the pilots. No pilot will be allowed to participate in the event without proper documents. A team of experts will be deputed to scrutinise the documents of the pilots. An insurance cover for all participants has been made mandatory. The organisers have been directed to adhere to the timings of takeoff and landing to avoid any mishap,” Jindal said.

