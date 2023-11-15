Paragliding pre-World Cup event begins at new site near Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 14

After Bir Billing, Dharamsala has come up with another paragliding adventure sport site at Nirvana, about 6 km from here.

Locals and tourists participated in the accuracy paragliding pre-world cup that began at Nirwana today. The competition was inaugurated by Congress MLA Sudhir Sharma.

It is for the first time that a pre-world cup event has been organised at a site other than Bir Billing, which ranks among top 10 paragliding sites of the world.

Sources said about 97 pilots from the USA, India, Nepal, Austria and Brazil had registered for the event. Of them, 66 have been allowed to take part.

The minister appreciated the efforts of Nirvana Adventures and Aero Sports Federation for hosting the event. He said the organisation would help promote tourism in the region.

The state government has drafted a plan for making Kangra the tourism capital of the state and holding adventure sports events was a part of these efforts, he said.

The Nirvana Adventures has brought Dharamsala on the international map through paragliding. Members of the hotel associations of Dharamsala have welcomed the organisation of an international-level event in the region.

Recently, a pre-world cup paragliding event was organised at Bir Billing. It was the second pre-world cup paragliding event being organised in Kangra within a span of one month.

