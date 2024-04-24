FIR filed over BJP’s social media post allegedly promoting hatred and enmity: Election Commission

Bengaluru, April 24
An FIR was registered on Wednesday over a social media post by the BJP’s official handle which allegedly sought to promote hatred and enmity between different groups and classes, Election Commission (ECI) officials said.
Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer stated that the FIR has been lodged by the Flying Squads team of the Malleswaram Assembly constituency against the post on X on April 23 titled “Congress Manifesto or Muslim League Manifesto”.
“FIR under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act and Section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the IPC has been registered on April 24 for promoting hatred and enmity between different groups and classes of citizens,” the post said.
The Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases in Karnataka – on April 26 and May 7.
