Leh Council, recycling firm join hands for waste disposal

Jammu, March 15
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh and Ladakh Recycling Solutions (LRS) to collaborate on the management of waste materials in Leh.
The MoU was signed by DC Leh, Santosh Sukhdeve on behalf of LAHDC Leh and CEO of Ladakh Recycling Solutions, Stanzin Jigmet in the presence of the Chairman of LAHDC, Leh, Tashi Gyalson. Co-Founder LRS, Tsering Kunchok was also present during the occasion.
