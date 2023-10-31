Militant killed as intrusion bid thwarted in Kupwara

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, October 30

Security forces killed a militant after foiling an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district, the police said on Monday. The militant was killed late Sunday evening after a team of security forces launched a counter-infiltration operation in the Jumagund area of Kiran sector in Kupwara.

“The search operation continues. It was a joint operation of the Army and the Kupwara police that commenced on Sunday. Security men successfully foiled an infiltration attempt in Jumagund area of Keran sector in which one terrorist was killed,” a police spokesman said. The identity of the slain militant has not been ascertained yet.

Last week, security forces claimed to have killed five terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba during a separate operation after foiling an infiltration bid in Machhil sector of Kupwara.

Meanwhile, outgoing DGP Dilbag Singh emphasised the need for continued vigilance and caution in the face of ongoing threats. His comments followed an attack on a police official in Srinagar’s Eidgah area and also the Kupwara infiltration bid on Sunday. The injured officer, who was participating in a cricket match with colleagues, is now recuperating.

DGP Singh emphasised the importance of not taking security lightly and remaining cautious in light of persisting threats. Singh, who is retiring on Tuesday, said, “A policeman is always a policeman.”

The Special DG, CID, RR Swain will assume his role as the new DGP. With a 30-year history in the force, Singh expressed his dedication to continuing his service. Regarding the introduction of 160 modern vehicles for 43 police stations under Operation Capacity Building (Op CAP), DGP Singh outlined the initiative’s objective of ensuring zero terror. Discussing recent infiltration attempts, he acknowledged the strength of the border grid but noted that the neighboring country continued to attempt to push terrorists across the border.

In response to a query about a ceasefire violation in the Arnia sector of Jammu, the DGP mentioned that authorities were investigating the incident. He hoped that the ceasefire, which has provided relief to border residents, would persist.

Police get 160 special vehicles

DGP Dilbag Singh flagged off 160 vehicles at a ceremony at the Armed Police Complex in Zewan, Srinagar.

These vehicles would protect security personnel and will come in handy in maintaining peace, he said.

#Kashmir #Kupwara #Srinagar