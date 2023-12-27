2 snatchers arrested

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Phillaur police have arrested two snatchers and recovered a chain, Rs 840 and an iron rod (datar) from their possession on Tuesday. Station House Officer (SHO) Neeraj Kumar said the suspects had been identified as Pavitra Singh, a resident of Apra village near Goraya, and Riki Singh, a resident of Basti-Jodhewal, Ludhiana. The SHO said the suspects were facing four criminal cases. A case under Sections 379-B and 411 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the suspects. OC

Cattle theft suspect held

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a migrant person for stealing cattle. Investigating officer (IO) Avtar Singh said the suspect had been identified as Naushad, a resident of Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh. Piara Singh, a resident of Mohari Wal village, complained to the police that the suspect and his accomplices struck at his cattle shed on the night of December 22 and fled with a buffalo. A case under Sections 380 and 457 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the suspect. The stolen buffalo was also recovered from his possession. OC

Man nabbed with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a person on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer (IO) Jagtar Singh said the suspect had been identified as Surjit Singh, alias Neeta, a resident of Jafar Pur Tanga Torri village. The IO said 20 bottles of hooch were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the suspect.

