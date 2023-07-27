 Martyrs remembered : The Tribune India

Martyrs remembered

Martyrs remembered


Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: All the schools of Innocent Hearts (Green Model Town, Loharan, Cantt, Jandiala Road, Kapurthala Road and Nurpur) observed Kargil Vijay Diwas in the memory of the martyrs of the war. Children, through various activities, paid tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Grade VII children took part in slogan writing. Grade VIII children depicted the sacrifices of freedom fighters in a poster-making activity on the topic ‘National integration’. ‘Enactment as a freedom fighter’ activity was conducted for the children of grade IX. The students of grade X presented the life story of soldiers by reciting patriotic poems. The teachers explained the history behind the Kargil Vijay Diwas and told the students to derive inspiration from their martyrdom.

Veer Naris honoured

Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated by the NCC unit of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, in collaboration with Ex-Servicemen’s Welfare Association, Bhogpur. The Veer Naris were honoured on the occasion. The chief guest at the event was Commanding Officer Col MS Sachdev. Other guests were Assistant Commissioner Major Irwin, Captain Gurmail Singh from Ex-Servicemen’s Association and Satwant Bhullar, Principal DAV Public School, Ludhiana. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen paid homage to the martyrs and expressed reverence for the Veer Naris. She also appreciated the efforts of Lt Sonia Mahendru and Purnima of the NCC unit of HMV.

Tributes paid to martyrs

Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated at Apeejay School. The NCC cadets along with Principal Sangeeta Nistandra and Vice-principal VK Khanna paid floral tributes to the martyrs and lighted a lamp in remembrance. Through various speeches, presentations and patriotic songs, the young stewards of the nation were made aware of the sacrifices and dedication of the Indian soldiers

Two-minute silence for martyrs

Kargil Victory Day was celebrated by the students of St Soldier Group of Institutions. Students of pre-primary wing came dressed in military uniform. School principal Sudhanshu Gupta urged the students to show respect to the tricolour, soldiers and their families. A two-minute silence was observed. The programme ended with the national anthem. Vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra inspired the students to join the BSF, Army or any other paramilitary force.

Kids come dressed as soldiers

The students of DIPS chain of schools paid homage to the brave soldier who died during the Kargil war. The children of pre-primary wing reached the school wearing the uniform of soldiers. Through plays, the children presented some important and historical stories of the war and gave information about them. Students danced together on patriotic songs. MD Tarwinder Singh recalled that the Army has always brought laurels to the country.

Assembly dedicated to martyrs

Shiv Jyoti Public School conducted a special morning assembly on Kargil Vijay Divas. Students of Class VIII gave a presentation which included poems, speeches and thoughts by the students of Jagriti House. Principal Parveen Saili told students to imbibe the values exhibited by the soldiers. The activity was performed under the supervision of Kamaljeet Kaur and Parminder Vasran, House Masters of Jagriti House.

Run for Warriors

Doaba College, Jalandhar, in collaboration with Hawk Riders organised a Run for Warriors dedicated to Kargil martyrs. Alik Sondhi, general secretary, College Managing Committee, graced the occasion as chief guest. Dr Satpal Gupta, Rohit Sharma-- Hawk Rider, Dr Pooja Kapoor, Dr Manjula, Dr Sanjeev Duggal, Dr Manju, Sunil Sharma, Sarvraj Kumar, Saravjeet Sharma and Pawan Kumar were the guests of honour. The dignitaries were accorded a welcome by Principal Dr Pardeep Bhandari, Prof Sukhvinder Singh, Dr Ominder Johal, Dr Suresh Mago and Prof Naveen Joshi, event coordinators, staff students and citizens of Jalandhars. Alok Sondhi said the event was a salute to soldiers who always defend their country. The run began from Doaba College campus covering Doaba Chowk, Pathankot Bypass Chowk, Lamba Pind Bypass Chowk, Kishanpura Chowk and back to college campus.

