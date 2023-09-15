Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 14

The Royal Club, a social body representing residents of Ram Nagar and Gandhi Nagar, has taken a stand in a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner (DC).

In the missive, they fervently implored the district administration not to close the railway crossing in their locality for four days during the forthcoming Sodal Mela.

Highlighting their concerns, the Royal Club stated that the annual closure of the railway crossing during the mela disrupts the normal flow of traffic and severs residents’ access to other parts of the city. The residents specifically targeted the railway crossing No. S-62, located in Ram Nagar along the Amritsar rail line.

They emphasised that the crossing was the primary route for residents to reach railway station and the industrial area.

Suraj Birdi, Royal Club general secretary, said, “We endure hardships when the crossing is shut for three to four days. Ram Nagar and Gandhi Nagar have no alternative routes to go to the city. To ensure our safety and prevent any untoward incidents, we earnestly request the deployment of maximum security measures and ban plying of cars and tractor-trailers on the route during this period.”

In their plea to the DC, the residents sought official directives to address their predicament, urging the administration to consider their legitimate request to avert the need for circuitous routes during emergencies.