Post Malone covers all his tattoos for Fortnight collaboration with Taylor Swift

American rapper-singer Post Malone got a new aesthetic but, it isn’t permanent. The rapper, 28, covered all his tattoos to play Taylor Swift’s star-crossed lover in the new music video for their Fortnight collaboration.
The track is the lead single for Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department.
Before its release, Swift, 34, expressed her excitement for fans to hear the song as she is “a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health