Post Malone covers all his tattoos for Fortnight collaboration with Taylor Swift

IANS

American rapper-singer Post Malone got a new aesthetic but, it isn’t permanent. The rapper, 28, covered all his tattoos to play Taylor Swift’s star-crossed lover in the new music video for their Fortnight collaboration.

The track is the lead single for Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department.

Before its release, Swift, 34, expressed her excitement for fans to hear the song as she is “a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever”.

