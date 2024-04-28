Stranded Aditi Rao Hydari watches ‘airport circus’

IANS

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari found herself stuck in a flight early in the morning in Mumbai when there was “no ladder nor an airbridge,” describing it as “new lows every day.”

Aditi took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the airport from her flight window after it had landed. The actress captioned it, “New lows every day! No ladder nor an airbridge. While we watch the 12.10 am airport circus. Stranded @vistara #mumbaiairportterminal2.”

