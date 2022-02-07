Congress worker attacked with iron rods in Ludhiana, injured

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 6

A Congress worker, Sarabjit Singh Kainth, was attacked on Gill Road here last night. He was initially rushed to the Civil Hospital from where doctors referred him to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

The victim is a ward president of the Congress.

The Congress candidate from the Atam Nagar constituency alleged that his worker was attacked by his rivals and he would lodge a complaint to seek action against the assailants.

Sarabjit said on Saturday evening, he along with his family, had gone to attend a wedding. Later, he returned to home on his scooter alone.

“When I reached Gill Road, my scooter developed some snag. Folowing which, around six assailants attacked him with iron rods. Passers-by rushed me to the Civil Hospital from where I was referred to Rajindra Hospital. I suffered serious neck injury in the attack,” the victim said.

Sources said earlier, the injured man was a worker of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP). However, recently he joined the Congress.

A few days ago, he had also lodged a complaint against rival parties with the Election Commission regarding some illegal political hoardings.

Congress leader Karwal said the police should take action against the assailants, who could be workers of rival political parties.

Filed complaint against rival parties recently

A few days ago, the Congress worker had lodged a complaint against rival parties with the Election Commission regarding some illegal political hoardings.