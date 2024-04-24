Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, senior AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits party

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

Former Congress MLA Jassi Khangura, who had joined AAP in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly polls, has resigned from the party.

He was one of the contenders for the party ticket for Lok Sabha elections from Ludhiana.

The party has chosen Ashok Pappi Prashar, sitting MLA, to be its candidate for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat.

