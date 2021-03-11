Earth Day: Edu institutes inspire students to make a difference

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 22

Earth Day is observed each year on April 22 with an aim to increase awareness and appreciate the nature and environment of our planet. Students and staff of various city schools marked the day by organising activities such as plantation drive, awareness rallies, poster making and other such programmes.

Earth Day being observed at Sacred Heart Convent School in Sahnewal. Tribune photos

Malwa Central College of Education for Women

Members of the Eco Club of Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, observed Earth Day on Friday by organising an ‘Environmental Awareness Rally’. The rally started from the college to Ghumar Mandi. All students of BEd and MEd, along with all faculty members, participated in the rally enthusiastically.

Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology

The Value Education Cell of Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology (GNIMT), Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, Ludhiana, observed Earth Day with a motive to generate awareness among students about the present challenges and issues related to our planet Earth. Two activities were organised on the theme “Invest in our planet”, in which students participated.

Cherubs The Preschool

Cherubs The Preschool observed Earth Day on its premises in Dugri to make tiny tots aware about environment, global warming, importance of trees etc. Various activities were organised to mark the day. The event commenced with an oath taking ceremony, in which little Cherubs took an oath to save the environment.

BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School

With a view to observe Earth Day and raise awareness about environmental conservation, students of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School participated in various activities with a theme of “Invest in our planet”. The day is a reminder for mankind to protect and safeguard the planet.

MGM Public School

MGM Public School observed Earth Day on its premises with mirth and verve. There was a special assembly as students from various classes shared their views on how to protect and preserve the planet from climate change and global warming. The students marched off a rally and raised slogans to create awareness among others.

BCM School, Chd Road

Every year, Earth Day is observed at BCM School, Chandigarh Road, to remind the students of their duties towards the nature. The day was celebrated through educational and action-oriented activities organised by the Eco Club.

BCM College

NSS Wing and Eco Club of BCM College collaborated to observe Earth Day by planting saplings in the college campus. The aim of the plantation drive was to sensitise students about the environmental concerns and to orient young minds to develop compassion for Earth.

Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School

Like every year, Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School decided to inculcate the value of preserving Earth and its core beauty amongst the students by organising a presentation prepared by Grade IV students. Students allured the day by presenting a theme-based play and dance performance.

Spring Dale Play School

Spring Dale Play School was the proud venue of observance of Earth Day at its campus. The enthusiasm of young scholars was worth watching when they participated in “seed sowing” and “watering the plants” activities.

BCM Sen Sec School

Earth Day was observed at BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, Ludhiana. On the occasion, members of the Satluj Eco Club and students of Class X and XII participated in various events enthusiastically.

Sacred Heart Convent School

With the efforts of members of the Eco Club, Earth Day was celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm on the premises of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sector 39, Ludhiana. The tehem of the day was announced by Principal Rev Sr Crispin Maria during the morning assembly.

Nankana Sahib Public School

To mark Earth Day, the students of primary wing of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, Ludhiana, organised an awareness rally in the school campus. The aim of this rally was to make children aware about clean environment and to alert them about climate changes.

SCD College

Members of the Environment Club and NSS unit of SCD Government College, in collaboration with the Jeev Jantu Paryawaran Sewa Sambhal Samiti observed Earth Day. Poetry recitation, poster making and collage making competitions were organised.