Health Dept collects food samples

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 26

A team of the Health Department collected 21 samples of jaggery, chilli sauce, besan, paneer, dhania powder, black salt, pizza pasta sauce, burger sauce, snack dressing sauce, two scotch whisky, cookies, two mustard oil, green chutney, maida, curd and buffalo milk from dairies, eateries and groceries stores. Food business operators were told to follow Covid guidelines. —