Ludhiana auto-rickshaw drivers seek early redress of issues

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

Members of the Zila Auto-Rickshaw Sangharsh Committee, Ludhiana, held a meeting to discuss problems being faced by them here on Tuesday.

Om Parkash Jodhan, president of the committee, said the Central Government had increased prices of petrol, diesel and LPG, which had led to inflation. The auto-rickshaw drivers demanded from the state government to allow their auto-rickshaws to ply on the way where e-rickshaws were allowed.

They said they were finding it difficult to even pay instalments of loans they took for purchasing the auto-rickshaws.

Before the state Assembly elections, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and party’s state chief Bhagwant Mann had made promises for the redressal of all issues related to auto-rickshaws but no issue had been resolved since AAP formed the government in the state, they said.

A member of the committee, Nazar Singh, said the auto-rickshaw drivers were being charged Rs 30 by the contractor concerned at the railway station whenever they pick or drop passengers at the station. It was injustice with the drivers, he said.

The auto-rickshaw drivers demanded that the auto mafia should be eliminated.

The committee demanded that yellow lines should be drawn for halting the auto-rickshaws in the city and the government must take steps for the redressal of their issues at the earliest.