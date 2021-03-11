Nine fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 22

Nine fresh Covid cases were reported in the district while no death was reported due to the virus today.

A total of 1,09,836 persons have tested positive for the virus so far since March 2020 while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.90 per cent on Friday. Today, there were 30 active cases in the district.

At present, there is one Covid patient admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana.

Samples of 3,211 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly. —