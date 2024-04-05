SAD (Amritsar) to field Amritpal from Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 4

The SAD (Amritsar) has finally declared Amritpal Singh’s name to contest for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Ludhiana constituency. At the same time, the SAD (Badal) is yet to decide the name from among three front-runners. Party leaders believe that it will take another four-five days to finally decide about the candidate.

“My name was declared by party president Simranjit Singh Mann in Chandigarh recently,” said Amritpal Singh, who joined the party in 2019 and remained the youth president, Punjab. At present, he is the general secretary of the party and also the in-charge, Ludhiana. He said as always, the party’s focus would be on issues of Punjabis, in both urban and rural areas.

He claimed that rural Sikh voters had extended support to the party, which now was targeting the urban population with its clean agenda to provide maximum jobs to Punjabis, bring best of health facilities and upgrade the education system.

Meanwhile, SAD (B), which till now was looking for a Hindu face from Ludhiana, reportedly did not get a positive response from its lone Hindu candidate and now, three names are making rounds for the same. These include Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Ranjit Singh Dhillon and Harcharan Singh Gohalwaria.

“Since the Hindu candidate did not show much interest, party’s focus shifted towards prominent Sikh faces in the city. The people of Ludhiana are familiar with these names as they have worked hard when the party was in power. We expect that within the next few days, the name would be announced,” said a SAD (B) leader.

He added that till now, the party was looking for options for alliance and recently many names in other constituencies were declared. Just a few constituencies are left, these will be done in the next few days.

