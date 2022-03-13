SCD Govt College honours alumni serving as teachers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 12

To honour alumni serving as teachers and principals in various schools, SCD Government College organised a cultural bonanza as part of its annual alumni meet at Sahir Auditorium in the college today.

Principal Tanvir Likhari extended a warm welcome to around 200 former students-cum-teachers who had taken out time from their hectic schedule to attend today’s function. Principal addressed the audience and said illustrious gems of the college were world renowned, right from space scientist Satish Chander Dhawan, after whom the institution was named, to former J&K Governor NN Vohra, legendary poet Sahir Ludhianvi, famous writer Keki N Daruwalla and other bright stars shining in the firmament of the SCD college.

Today, the college organised a special function to honour the nation builders — the teachers, she said.

The cultural programme included mesmerising dance, song and histrionics performances by the former students. A bhangra performance by students had the entire gathering thumping to dhol beats. —