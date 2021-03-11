Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in five-day police custody

Barpeta, April 26
Independent Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was remanded to five days in police custody on Tuesday by a court in Assam’s Barpeta in an “assault” case filed by a woman police officer.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukul Chetia remanded Mevani to police custody when he was produced in his court in the afternoon. This is the second case filed against the Dalit leader from Gujarat in Assam.
Mevani’s lawyer Angshuman Bora said they would move the court for bail on Thursday. The Gujarat MLA was on Monday released on bail in another case related to a tweet by him on PM Narendra Modi, only to be rearrested.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief
The revamped organisation has been announced
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...