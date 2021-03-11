Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in five-day police custody

PTI

Barpeta, April 26

Independent Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was remanded to five days in police custody on Tuesday by a court in Assam’s Barpeta in an “assault” case filed by a woman police officer.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukul Chetia remanded Mevani to police custody when he was produced in his court in the afternoon. This is the second case filed against the Dalit leader from Gujarat in Assam.

Mevani’s lawyer Angshuman Bora said they would move the court for bail on Thursday. The Gujarat MLA was on Monday released on bail in another case related to a tweet by him on PM Narendra Modi, only to be rearrested.

