Gujarat Police nab man from UP village for threatening serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad on R-Day

PTI

Ballia, January 28

A man here has been detained by Gujarat Police for allegedly threatening to cause a serial bomb blast in Ahmedabad on Republic Day, police said on Saturday.

Family members of the accused, however, claimed that he was being framed.

SHO of Maniyar police station Praveen Singh said a team of Gujarat Police personnel took Om Prakash Paswan, a resident of Devrar village, in their custody on Friday night.

Officials said Ahmedabad Police Commissioner’s Office in Ahmedabad got a letter on January 25 threatening to blow up various places in the Gujarat capital, including its railway station and a bus stand.

A probe revealed that four people were involved in sending the letter, of which one is a resident of Ballia, they said.

Based on this revelation, Gujarat Police reached Devrar village along with the local police and nabbed the main accused, Om Prakash Paswan, from his house.

Police sources said that Om Prakash used to work in the private sector and he returned to his village from Ahmedabad three days ago.

The local police also said that he has no criminal record.

Paswan’s mother on Saturday said her son reached the village on January 24 by train from Ahmedabad.

The police reached the house on the night of January 25 and took Om Prakash to police station. After that, on 27 January, Gujarat Police came and took him away, the accused’s mother claimed.

Bansdih Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said that Om Prakash has no criminal history in the Ballia district. Before going to Ahmedabad he used to work as a labourer in Delhi, the police officer said.