2.5 kg heroin seized in Sriganganagar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 8

In another incident of attempted smuggling of drugs into the state, a Pakistani drone dropped 3 packets of heroin in the Sriganganagar sector. The packets, however, did not fall into the hands of Indian smugglers.

Official sources said that a suspicious packet was found lying in the field of a farmer, Prithvi Singh, near Chak 33 APD village. On receiving the information, police and BSF officials reached the spot. On opening the packet, three more packets were found in it. Two packets were big and one packet was small. In total, 2.5 kg heroin was seized the price of which in the international market is said to be Rs 12.5 crore.

