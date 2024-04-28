3 phones seized from Faridkot observation home

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 27

The recovery of three mobile phones from the observation home in Faridkot has left the police perplexed. Punjab has four observation homes where children are kept when inquiries and trials against them are pending.

About 70 juveniles are housed in the Faridkot observation home, facing trial and inquiry in criminal cases against them.

During a search of the observation home today, the authorities seized three mobile phones from a room. An investigation by the authorities found that Jawant Singh, a security man at the observation home, had supplied these mobile phones to juvenile offenders.

On a complaint of the authorities, the police have registered a criminal case against seven juveniles and security personnel.

While Faridkot Central Jail is infamous for the seizure of mobile phones — nearly 200 a year — phones have been recovered from the observation home for the first time.

