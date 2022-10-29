4 Bambiha gang shooters arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 28

The Punjab Police have arrested four shooters of the Davinder Bambiha gang from Chhat village in Mohali, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav. Among them were two shooters who were involved in the murder of Uttarakhand mining trader Mehal Singh (70).

Mehal Singh was shot dead outside his house at Kundeshwari village in Kashipur on October 13. The arrests were jointly made by the Punjab, Uttarakhand and Delhi Police.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sadhu Singh, Jagdish Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, all residents of Mansa district. The police teams have seized three foreign-made pistols, including an automatic machine pistol manufactured in Turkey, from them.

During the investigation, it came to light that Sadhu Singh and Manpreet Singh along with their associates killed Mehal Singh on the directions of gangsters-turned-terrorists Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, and Sukhdool Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, while the other two accused provided them weapons, logistical support and conducted recce of the deceased’s house.

The DGP said the accused were further hatching conspiracy to commit heinous crimes in Punjab and neighbouring states.

A case under Sections 392, 384, 473, 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25(7) and (8) of the Arms Act has been registered at the Zirakpur police station today.