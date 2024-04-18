Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar bats for BJP

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 17

At the public meetings being held in villages of Abohar area, MLA Sandeep Jakhar said it was necessary to take PM Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes for financially weak people to every home.

The MLA today addressed a meeting at Sappanwali village and said its need of the hour was to apprise people about various schemes of the Modi government. He said that during the 10-year tenure of the PM, India was leading in various fields today and there has also been a huge change in its relations with other countries.

He said, “It is unfortunate that the Punjab Government has not implemented the Centre’s welfare policies in the state in letter and spirit, due to which many needy people are still deprived of the benefits.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar #BJP #Narendra Modi