Congress may bet on Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

After Patiala, the Congress will give a Hindu face in Ludhiana constituency.

The parliamentary seats for which the candidates are yet to be announced are Ferozepur, Khadoor Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana and Gurdaspur. The central election committee is expected to meet on April 25.

Sources in the party said former MP Sher Singh Ghubhaya was a front-runner for the Ferozepur seat. Former MLA Raminder Awla was another contender for the ticket. For Khadoor Sahib, the state leadership is keen on giving ticket to sitting MLA Rana Gurjeet or his son Rana Inder Partap, who is an Independent MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi.

In Gurdaspur, MLAs Sukhjinder Randhawa and Barindermeet Pahra are frontrunners. For Ludhiana, the name of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu is doing the rounds. In Anandpur Sahib, the party is in a fix as MLA Rana Gurjeet is seeking the ticket. It is yet to be seen whether the party fields a Hindu, Jat or an OBC.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anandpur Sahib #Bharat #Bharat Bhushan Ashu #Congress #Ferozepur #Gurdaspur #Khadoor Sahib