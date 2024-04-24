Congress may bet on Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana

Chandigarh, April 23
After Patiala, the Congress will give a Hindu face in Ludhiana constituency.
The parliamentary seats for which the candidates are yet to be announced are Ferozepur, Khadoor Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana and Gurdaspur. The central election committee is expected to meet on April 25.
Sources in the party said former MP Sher Singh Ghubhaya was a front-runner for the Ferozepur seat. Former MLA Raminder Awla was another contender for the ticket. For Khadoor Sahib, the state leadership is keen on giving ticket to sitting MLA Rana Gurjeet or his son Rana Inder Partap, who is an Independent MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi.
In Gurdaspur, MLAs Sukhjinder Randhawa and Barindermeet Pahra are frontrunners. For Ludhiana, the name of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu is doing the rounds. In Anandpur Sahib, the party is in a fix as MLA Rana Gurjeet is seeking the ticket. It is yet to be seen whether the party fields a Hindu, Jat or an OBC.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Anandpur Sahib #Bharat #Bharat Bhushan Ashu #Congress #Ferozepur #Gurdaspur #Khadoor Sahib
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...