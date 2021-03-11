Dry fuel station hits Punjab Govt bus service

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, May 25

Around 26 Punjab Roadways buses of Muktsar depot stayed off the roads today as the designated filling station reportedly ran out of diesel. Notably, diesel is nearly Rs 25 per litre cheaper in open market than the filling station of the Punjab Roadways.

Ranjeet Singh, General Manager, Punjab Roadways (Muktsar depot), said, “We have sought permission from the seniors to designate one more filling station in Muktsar. The designated filling station had gone out of stock (diesel) today, thus the problem occurred. Further, diesel is cheaper at all other filling stations than the bulk supply, which we get at our own filling station.”

As a result, passengers remained a harried lot. The employees of the Punjab Roadways said there would be more trouble on Thursday if the filling station does not receive the diesel supply. “We can’t buy diesel from any filling station as the designated filling station gives a discount and the payment is also made after a gap of some days,” they said.