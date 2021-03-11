Dry fuel station hits Punjab Govt bus service

Muktsar, May 25
Around 26 Punjab Roadways buses of Muktsar depot stayed off the roads today as the designated filling station reportedly ran out of diesel. Notably, diesel is nearly Rs 25 per litre cheaper in open market than the filling station of the Punjab Roadways.
Ranjeet Singh, General Manager, Punjab Roadways (Muktsar depot), said, “We have sought permission from the seniors to designate one more filling station in Muktsar. The designated filling station had gone out of stock (diesel) today, thus the problem occurred. Further, diesel is cheaper at all other filling stations than the bulk supply, which we get at our own filling station.”
As a result, passengers remained a harried lot. The employees of the Punjab Roadways said there would be more trouble on Thursday if the filling station does not receive the diesel supply. “We can’t buy diesel from any filling station as the designated filling station gives a discount and the payment is also made after a gap of some days,” they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Separatist Yasin Malik gets life in jail for terror funding
Probe agency had sought death penalty for him
Kapil Sibal quits Congress, gets Samajwadi Party backing for Rajya Sabha berth
I want to be independent voice in RS and work to bring anti-...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres