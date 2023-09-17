FIR filed against varsity officials

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 16

Desh Bhagat University (DBU), Mandi Gobindgarh, was closed today for an indefinite period even as an FIR was lodged against 16 persons, including senior varsity officials.

Nursing students, mostly girls from J&K who had been sitting on the dharna outside the main gate, today blocked Amloh-Mandi Gobindgarh Road after they came to know that the police had registered an FIR against 13 protesters.

Sources said as soon as the administration came to know about the blockade, officials announced cancellation of the FIR against the students. It also ordered registration of an FIR against 16 persons, including Zora Singh, chancellor of Desh Bhagat University, his wife Tejinder Kaur, Harsh Deep Singh, Darshan Singh (security in-charge), Love Sampooran, Sandeep Singh and other staff members. They have been charged under Sections 420, 406, 354-B, 323, 341, 427, 506, 148 and 149, of the IPC on the statement of students.

Students alleged that the college was allotted 60 seats by the Indian Nursing Council, but it admitted 187 students. They claimed the college authorities were offering them degrees from Lal Singh College, which was not recognised by the INC.

DSP GS Bains said a case had been filed against the chancellor and others. The university authorities did not respond despite repeated calls.

