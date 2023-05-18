First batch of devotees off to Hemkund Sahib

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 17

With the portals of Hemkund Sahib scheduled to open on May 20, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh, (retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday flagged off the first batch of pilgrims led by the Panj Pyare from Rishikesh to the Himalayan shrine.

The pilgrimage commenced after the recitation of kirtan and ardaas.

The devotees are set to reach Govindghat by road tomorrow. On May 19, they will leave for Pulna village, the starting point of the trek. From Pulna, they will undertake a 16-km trek to Hemkund, which includes 6 km of steep climb from Ghangaria till the shrine.

Sri Hemund Sahib Trust head Narinderjit Singh Bindra said there was adequate arrangement of medical aid, langar and security for the convenience of the pilgrims.

Though, the Defence Forces have cleared the snow from the trekking passage, the Uttarakhand administration has issued an advisory for those above 60 years and told those with respiratory issue and children to avoid the pilgrimage.