Fog throws train schedule off track, passengers hassled

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 29

Amidst dense fog, several trains ran behind schedule on Friday as well, causing inconvenience to passengers at the Ludhiana railway station.

As per officials, over 25 trains were delayed due to foggy weather conditions, with a few being behind schedule by up to 18 hours.

The trains that ran behind schedule included Humsafar Express, Andaman Express, Sachkhand Express, Jhelum Express, MCTM Udhampur SF Express, Shane Punjab, Pooja SF Express, Amritsar Jallianwala Bagh Express and Chhattisgarh Express. The situation might persist in the coming days if the foggy weather conditions continue.

Surjit Singh, a passenger from Moga, said he along with some other persons had to travel to Hazur Sahib by the Sachkhand Express today. He said the train was scheduled to depart from the Ludhiana railway station on Friday around 7:45 am, but it did not arrive till afternoon. While seated on a bench at platform number 1, Surjit Singh further said,”We learned that the train might arrive by 4 pm now. Even though we had received a message from the railways informing us of the delay, we arrived at the Ludhiana railway station on time. Now, we are patiently waiting for the train’s arrival.”

Dev Dutt, another passenger at the railway station, said he might reach his village in Bihar late as trains were running behind schedule.

The Ludhiana railway station is currently being upgraded. Because of the construction work, there is an insufficient number of restrooms for passengers. Many passengers were seen waiting for trains on platforms. Also, long queues of passengers were witnessed outside the inquiry counter.