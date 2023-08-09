Four members of Bambiha gang nabbed after encounter with Punjab Police

Parvesh Sharma
Sangrur, August 9
The Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force on Wednesday nabbed four suspected members of the Bambiha gang following an encounter in Barnala district, a senior officer said.
One of the gangsters was injured in the encounter, they said.
In a major breakthrough, #AGTF in a joint operation with @BarnalaPolice has nabbed key operative Sukhjinder of Bambiha gang in an intelligence-based operation (1/3) pic.twitter.com/07VAL754Sz— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) August 9, 2023
The criminals opened fire on police and in self defence police party fired back,resulting in the accused sustaining gunshot injuries— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) August 9, 2023
3 other criminals arrested along with 3 pistols and 20 live cartridges and a snatched car
They were active in Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh (2/3)
Sharing details, Barnala CIA incharge Baljit Singh said on a secret information, when they intercepted a Swift car near Handiaya on Barnala-Bathinda road, four persons sitting inside car opened fire at the police.
“In retaliation, we also fired at them. The firing continued for around 10 minutes and police were successful in arresting four members of Bambiha Gang including Sukhjinder Singh alias Sukhi Khan , Yadwinder Singh, Husanpreet Singh and Jagsir Singh. Sukhi Khan has suffered bullet injury in his foot and is admitted to local hospital,” said Baljit Singh.
He also informed that last night while coming from Amritsar, arrested accused had snatched the Swift car and today they were going towards Mohali.
“They were on way to Mohali to commit crime. Further investigations are on,” he said.
Police have also seized three pistols of .30 bore, 20live cartridges and one Swift car.
