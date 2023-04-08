Navjot Sidhu alleges mafia raj still prevalent in sand, liquor and cable systems in Punjab

Jalandhar, April 8
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said mafia raj still prevalent in sand, liquor and cable systems.
Holding a press conference, Sidhu challenged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to debate with him on its one-year of performance in Punjab.
Sidhu said: “Result of bypoll will say it all.”
He claimed he needed no role and wanted to strive like an ordinary party worker.
Sidhu also visited Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary's wife Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, who is the Congress candidate from the Lok Sabha seat that fell vacant after her husband's death. Santokh Singh Chaudhary died of a heart attack in January.
Congress's Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary (76) died on January 14 after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur, following which the foot march taken out by the opposition party was halted for 24 hours.
