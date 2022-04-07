People feeling insecure in Punjab: SAD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

The SAD today said the collapse of the law and order situation in Punjab post formation of the AAP government had created a feeling of insecurity in the minds of Punjabis. The party has requested CM Bhagwant Mann to take immediate corrective steps instead of remaining busy in propaganda exercises.

Senior SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the law and order had taken a turn for the worse immediately after the AAP came to power in the state and it had become alarming now. “We have not only witnessed the killing of kabaddi players, but also shoot-outs by gangsters and clashes during the takeover of the Jaito truck union and even communal disturbances,” Dr Cheema added.

There was a feeling that the government had given a clear signal to the police that AAP workers should be allowed a free hand, he alleged. —

#dr daljit singh cheema