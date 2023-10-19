Punjab BJP passes resolution against SYL

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

On the issue of SYL, the core committee of the Punjab BJP on Thursday passed a resolution that Punjab does not have surplus water and is suffering acute shortage of surface water.

The core committee of the party met under the chairmanship of state party chief Sunil Jakhar and passed a resolution that Punjab does not have surplus water and is suffering acute shortage of surface water and overexploitation of groundwater because of transfer of its river waters to non-basin and non-riparian states.

“It is not only against the provisions of the Constitution but also against the principles of natural justice. We firmly resolve to protect waters of Punjab,” said the resolution.

“People of Punjab gave an overwhelming electoral mandate to AAP in the hope of Punjab's interests being protected. Instead, in an unpardonable act of betrayal, AAP is misappropriating Punjab's natural resources to garner political influence in other states.

“Through this resolution, we demand Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to respect the mandate of the people of Punjab, protect the vital interests of Punjab, in particular of the farmers, or quit,” said the BJP resolution.

The BJP resolved that the party’s Punjab unit would relentlessly oppose and make every sacrifice to prevent the construction of SYL or any new water carrier channel for carrying Punjab's waters to non-basin and non-riparian states.

