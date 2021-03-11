Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali

Students of Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector-92, Mohali, celebrated World Environment Day. School Principal Poonam Sharma welcomed the students with an opening speech giving an insight into the importance of the day. She made the students aware of the need to take immediate action to save environment and Mother Earth. A special assembly was conducted on the occasion. The celebration began with shabad, followed by a speech by Mannat Singh of Class VIII to spread the awareness of saving the environment. She asked everyone to do their bit by stopping the use of plastic bags, stop wasting food, start using public transportation to save fuel and start recycling for a green tomorrow. A beautiful mime was presented by Class VIII.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police