Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali

Students of Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector-92, Mohali, celebrated World Environment Day. School Principal Poonam Sharma welcomed the students with an opening speech giving an insight into the importance of the day. She made the students aware of the need to take immediate action to save environment and Mother Earth. A special assembly was conducted on the occasion. The celebration began with shabad, followed by a speech by Mannat Singh of Class VIII to spread the awareness of saving the environment. She asked everyone to do their bit by stopping the use of plastic bags, stop wasting food, start using public transportation to save fuel and start recycling for a green tomorrow. A beautiful mime was presented by Class VIII.