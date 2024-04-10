New India High School, Pinjore

The school celebrated World Health Day to support health awareness among students. A special assembly was organised by house in charge Sarita. Various activities were performed by students. These activities emphasised on good eating habits, yoga and meditation. Informative talks were delivered by Mamta and Swati on the theme ‘My Health My Right’. There was a competition among houses based on ‘Best Nutritional Food’. All students brought tiffin containing ‘healthy food’. Principal Nancy Handa quoted that ‘Health is the most important ingredient for happy life’. She told the students about how stress affects the health of the children. She appreciated the house teachers and the students for coming together to improve health through healthy ways.
