St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore

The school bagged the Best School Award and acknowledgement of its five educators at an Excellence Award ceremony held at the Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The event was attended by representatives from 51 schools across 17 states to promote English language instruction organised by esteemed organisations, including the Centre for Civil Society, Stones2Milestones, and the National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA). The event commenced with the launch of the NAAT (National Analytical Aptitude Test) 2024 by Thomas Anthony, NISA’s national coordinator. A panel discussed strategies to enhance educator effectiveness, while a skit highlighted teachers’ role in promoting English proficiency. SVMS teachers were honoured during the prestigious Bolo English Awards ceremony and were felicitated with certificates and Lenovo tablets and the school stood out as the sole institution with five teachers honoured at the event. Dr Kulbhushan Sharma, president of the NISA, extended heartfelt congratulations to SVMS for winning the Best School Award and advancing towards achieving the project’s mission. Dr Piyush Punj, Principal of the school, applauded the award-winning teachers for their dedication inspiring them to continue their noble mission of bringing positive change in the lives of students by passing on knowledge of spoken English and opening up the world of opportunities for the students. Teachers expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards the school.

