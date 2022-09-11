 Asia Cup: With their mojo back, can Sri Lanka conquer Asia? : The Tribune India

Asia Cup: With their mojo back, can Sri Lanka conquer Asia?

Asia Cup: With their mojo back, can Sri Lanka conquer Asia?

Their aggression as a team has been palpable in the Super 4s. - File photo

Dubai, September 10

Coming off a socio-economic crisis and the worst turmoil in the country’s history, the Sri Lankan cricket team would like to provide the island nation with an emotional catharsis by beating the fancied Pakistan in the Asia Cup final here tomorrow.

Sri Lanka were to host the tournament but due to a cruel twist of fate the tournament had to be shifted to the UAE for security reasons. It could have been infinitely sweeter had Dasun Shanaka and his men played the final at the iconic Khettarama Stadium (now Premadasa Stadium). Nevertheless, the performance they have produced in the Super 4s stage here would make anyone believe that they are the favourites against Babar Azam’s Pakistan.

However, Friday’s loss to Sri Lanka is just the warning that Pakistan needed to be on their guard on Sunday.

Sri Lanka look like a team rejuvenated. The team that Shanaka led during their away series in India some six months back had more or less the same bunch of players, but what Sri Lanka have now done successfully is to change their T20 gameplan, which is now filled with aggression.

Even without Dushmantha Chameera, the bowling attack has looked potent. In the batting department, their top-five batters have been extremely effective — something India head coach Rahul Dravid should take note of.

Two right-handed openers — Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka — have been positivity personified at the top while likes of Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shanaka himself and Chamika Karunaratne have all made runs when it mattered.

In the five games so far, the Sri Lankan batters have hit 28 sixes and 62 fours, which gives a clue about their approach.

In comparison, Pakistan have made it to the final but Azam’s own form has deserted him throughout the tournament. Only 63 runs from five games isn’t something one expects from a player of his calibre. The skipper would be looking to atone for it on Sunday.

Pakistan’s strength is their bowling attack that has Naseem Shah, showing improvement with each passing day, along with Harris Rauf and Mohammed Hasnain. They have good spin options too, including the wily Shadab Khan. — PTI

28 In the five games so far, the Sri Lankan batters have hit 28 sixes and 62 fours.

4 This is the fourth time Sri Lanka and Pakistan are playing an Asia Cup final, with Sri Lanka winning two of the previous three.

