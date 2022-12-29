Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial step up for United

Manchester, December 28
As Erik ten Hag confirmed Manchester United’s ongoing search for a new striker, his existing ones made up for Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest.
Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial struck first-half goals in the game at Old Trafford as United moved to within a point of fourth-place Tottenham.
However, if United’s manager is to guide his team to a top-four finish in his first season at the club, he is likely to need more firepower to cover the exit of Ronaldo, who had his contract terminated last month. Substitute Fred completed the scoring in the 87th minute — but Ten Hag was frustrated by a host of missed opportunities.
“We have to score more goals,” he said. “We created so many chances and it takes us just before the end to score the third goal. We need to take this moment earlier.”
Rashford struck his 10th goal of the season and Martial scored his fifth in only five starts to highlight their potential as a partnership.
Chelsea are also hoping to break into the top four and ended a three-game losing streak by beating Bournemouth 2-0 on Tuesday. Kai Havertz and Mason Mount struck in the first half, but an injury to Reece James just after halftime marred the win. — AP
