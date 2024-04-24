Bengaluru gears for ‘Zero Shadow Day’ as the city witnesses unique astronomical event for a few minutes

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 24

It will be a rare celestial treat in Bengaluru on Wednesday as all shadows would vanish for a few minutes.

This unique astronomical event is called ‘Zero Shadow Day’ and is set to occur between 12:17 pm and 12:23 pm today.

It would also be experienced by places situated at the same latitudes as Bengaluru.

What is Zero Shadow Day?

Zero Shadow Day is an astronomical event where the Sun is directly overhead at solar noon, resulting from Earth’s axial tilt of about 23.5 degrees and its orbit around the Sun.

This phenomenon is most pronounced in locations near the equator, where the Sun passes directly overhead during the equinoxes. It occurs twice a year in areas situated between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn.

When does it typically occur?

Zero Shadow Day occurs biannually in regions between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. According to the Astronomical Society of India (ASI), it usually happens when the Sun reaches its zenith point, with dates varying based on specific locations and latitudes.

This event holds cultural and educational significance, often celebrated as a unique astronomical occurrence. It serves as an opportunity to educate people about Earth’s axial tilt, its orbit around the Sun, and the changing angles of sunlight throughout the year.

