11 killed in fire at French holiday home for disabled

Wintzenheim, August 9

Eleven people died in a fire that tore through a holiday home for disabled people in eastern France in the early hours of Wednesday.

The blaze broke out around 6.30 am (0430 GMT) as the holiday-goers with learning disabilities and their carers were still asleep in the two-storey building in the town of Wintzenheim, about 70 km south of Strasbourg.

“I can confirm there are 11 victims," deputy prosecutor Nathalie Kielwasser told reporters as PM Elisabeth Borne and other officials visited the site of the fire. The holiday home was rented for the summer by two charities that take care of people with learning disabilities. — Reuters

