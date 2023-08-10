 11 killed in fire at French holiday home for disabled : The Tribune India

  • World
  • 11 killed in fire at French holiday home for disabled

11 killed in fire at French holiday home for disabled

11 killed in fire at French holiday home for disabled

French PM Elisabeth Borne at the mishap site. REUTERS



Wintzenheim, August 9

Eleven people died in a fire that tore through a holiday home for disabled people in eastern France in the early hours of Wednesday.

The blaze broke out around 6.30 am (0430 GMT) as the holiday-goers with learning disabilities and their carers were still asleep in the two-storey building in the town of Wintzenheim, about 70 km south of Strasbourg.

“I can confirm there are 11 victims," deputy prosecutor Nathalie Kielwasser told reporters as PM Elisabeth Borne and other officials visited the site of the fire. The holiday home was rented for the summer by two charities that take care of people with learning disabilities. — Reuters

#France

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Retired Sikh IAS officer appointed new administrator of Takht Hazur Sahib Nanded

2
Delhi

Gurugram: TV channel editor arrested over 'inflammatory' post on Nuh violence

3
Nation

Amit Shah brings in bills to overhaul British-established IPC, Evidence Act

4
World

Woman singer who touched PM Modi's feet in US has a message for people of India over Manipur

5
World

Video: Boy, 11, flies private plane, father sits next to him drinking beer, both die in air crash later; wife kills self hours after bodies were buried

6
Nation

AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha

7
Nation

Does not behove Indian PM to laugh, crack jokes in Parliament when Manipur is on fire: Rahul Gandhi

8
Nation The Tribune Exclusive

6,277 Agniveers of first batch stuck sans police verification

9
Haryana

Haryana violence: Hate speech unacceptable, harmony and comity needed between communities, says Supreme Court

10
Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After uproar over ‘women-friendly’ liquor studio, owner keeps store shut, amends hoarding

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

India has strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption: PM Modi at G-20 meeting

India has zero-tolerance policy against corruption: PM Modi at G-20 meeting

Says highest impact of corruption is borne by poor, marginal...

Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide

Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later

Later, vehicular movement is restored for light vehicles aft...

13 injured as HRTC bus falls down after road caves in at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh

13 injured as HRTC bus falls down road as it caves in at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh

The bus was on its way from Sundernagar to Shimla when the a...

AAP's Raghav Chadha changes X bio to ‘Suspended Member of Parliament’

AAP leader Raghav Chadha changes X bio to ‘Suspended Member of Parliament’

Says was suspended for asking tough questions that left the ...

The Tribune Exclusive: 6,277 Agniveers of first batch stuck sans police verification

6,277 Agniveers of first batch stuck sans police verification


Cities

View All

9,100 ltr lahan, 210 ltr illicit liquor seized in police raid

9,100 ltr lahan, 210 ltr illicit liquor seized in police raid

Roadways contractual staff hold gate rally in Tarn Taran

Elderly couple found dead at Batala village

BRTS crisis: Government lacks will to operate public transport in city

In broad daylight, youth shot dead at Banke Bihari wali gali

Home guard’s weapon snatched in Bathinda, 3 held

Home guard's weapon snatched in Bathinda, 3 held

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav opens 2 police stations in Bathinda

Shifting of meters outside Sector 8 houses in limbo

Chandigarh: Shifting of meters outside Sector 8 houses in limbo

Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later

Chandigarh to go ahead with MD/MS counselling with new criteria

Girl held on charge of father’s murder in Chandigarh's Kishangarh

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking eyes more revenue by boosting online bookings

Enough proof to put outgoing chief on trial: Delhi cops to court

Enough proof to put outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on trial: Delhi cops to court

Jagdish Tytler given 10 days for papers' scrutiny in Pul Bangash killings case related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots

28 kids fall sick after gas leak in Delhi

Delhi Govt to hold energy audit of its buildings

Robbers’ gang busted, five held

Finally, first breach in Beas river plugged after 21 days

Sultanpur Lodhi: Finally, first breach in Beas river plugged after 21 days

Punjabi singer Singga booked for promoting gun culture

Dr Barjinder Singh Hamdard skips Punjab Vigilance Bureau summons

'Women-friendly' liquor studio in Jalandhar draws ire

Buy specially-designed envelopes, boxes for Rakhi at post offices in district

Resolve civic woes: Ludhiana residents to MC

Resolve civic woes: Ludhiana residents to MC

Cop among three booked for taking bribe from woman

12 cell phones seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

8 months on, man who killed his son nabbed

Posing as CIA officials, two ‘extort’ Rs 50K from cab driver

Varsity sees multiple break-ins in week, forms probe panel

Varsity sees multiple break-ins in week, forms probe panel

Cops attach drug peddler’s property worth Rs 15 lakh

Transformer commissioned in record time

Urban Estate residents seek anti-flood measures, relief

Fatehgarh Sahib DC to hoist Tricolour