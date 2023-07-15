Indian diplomat holds consultations in Ukraine

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 14

Days after attending a secret conclave in Denmark to advance Kyiv’s peace plan, senior Indian diplomat Sanjay Verma held the ninth round of India-Ukraine for foreign office consultations on Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart and former journalist Emine Dzhaparova.

Verma called on Andriy Yermak, Chief of Staff to the President of Ukraine. Yermak had called up NSA Ajit Doval before India participated in the West-initiated talks in Denmark which had planned for a “peace conclave” with the Global South in the coming months.

“The two sides reviewed bilateral ties in their entirety and also exchanged perspectives on the ongoing conflict and peace efforts. Global and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also on the agenda,” said the MEA. The Secretary (West) in MEA also interacted with the Indian diaspora and Ukrainian academia and think tanks. During the visit, Verma also called on Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman, Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine.

