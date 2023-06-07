Prince Harry appears in court against scribes

IANS

London: Prince Harry on Tuesday became the first senior British royal to give evidence in a high court trial in over 100 years as he appeared in the witness box to allege unlawful information gathering by Mirror Group Newspapers. PTI

Convicted US spy Hanssen dies in jail

Washington: Robert Hanssen, a former FBI special agent who was arrested and charged in 2001 with committing espionage on behalf of Russia has died in a jail in Colorado.