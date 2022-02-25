50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Chandigarh, February 24

After skipping a full-fledged Rose Festival due to Covid last year, three-day golden jubilee edition of the fest will kick off at the Rose Garden in Sector 16 here tomorrow.

The MC has adorned the Rose Garden and the Leisure Valley. After reviewing preparations for the fest this evening, Mayor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon said Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit would inaugurate the event. The ceremony will commence with the beating of drums, releasing of balloons, playing of bands, folk dance performances and showcasing of regional art forms.

She said due to the Covid protocol, no competitions would be organised this time. Only flower arrangements and other decorations would be presented. Each day will see entertainment events by prominent artists from different parts of the country. Singers Lakhwinder Wadali and Dr Mamta Joshi will perform on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. — TNS

Events lined up for today

11.10 am: Brass & pipe band show

11:15 am: Opening of selfie point

11:20 am: Flower arrangements and flower hat show

3 pm: Mayur dance and Brij Ke Geet, artists from Govardhan, Mathura, to perform

3:30 pm: Kalbelia dance and Algoja performance by artists from Rajasthan

4 pm: Rajasthani dance performance

4:30 pm: Kachi Ghodi (New Delhi artists to perform live)

5.30 pm: Hasya Kavi Sammelan by poets from different parts of country, including Dr Surender Dubey of Raipur, Manvir Madhur of Mathura, Deepak Saini of Delhi, Dr Ruchi Chaturvedi of Agra and Parth Naveen and Partapgarh

People click photographs on the eve of the 50th Rose Festival at the entrance to Rose Garden in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Thursday. Photo: Pradeep Tewari

