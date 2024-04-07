Man kidnapped, Rs 21.5 lakh ransom taken from kin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 6

The police have booked three persons for allegedly kidnapping a man at gunpoint, robbing him of gold chain and other gold items he was wearing and extracting Rs 21.50 lakh from his family members on Friday.

In a complaint to the police, Rishi Pal (50) of Pinjore stated the suspects, identified as Anmol, Ankit and Verma, threatened to kill him.

Pal said seven to eight youths entered his home in Rajjipur village and abducted him at gunpoint. They were armed with iron rods and pistol. They took him towards Panchkula in a car and demanded Rs 25 lakh from him and his family members, whom they contacted on phone.

The complainant claimed that the youths later met his relatives near Devi Nagar village on the Kalka-Shimla highway and took away a bag containing Rs 21.50 lakh from them. He said, “They also snatched my gold chain and other gold items worth around Rs 1 lakh and dropped me off near Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 21.”

A case has been registered against the three suspects under the IPC and the Arms Act at the Pinjore police station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula #Pinjore