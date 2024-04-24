Aurobindo College to host ‘IPL Gala’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Sri Aurobindo College’s Commerce Association is gearing up to host ‘Bid Warz: The IPL Gala’. The event, designed to captivate cricket enthusiasts, commences on April 26 with an online quiz round, followed by ‘The IPL Auction’ on April 30 on the college campus. Participants will step into the shoes of team owners, strategically bidding to assemble their ideal IPL squads. Winner can grab rewards of up to Rs 4,100.

poetry contest at Shyam Lal College

The English Literary Society, LITWORMS, of Shyam Lal College (Morning) is set to host ‘Poetry Pulse’ as part of Litephilia ’24 on April 25. Students are invited to showcase their poetic prowess in the contest that would be held at the college’s seminar hall and will start at 11.30 am. Participants are required to submit their poems (in English only) via a Google form before the event and must adhere to the five-minute time limit. Judges will evaluate entries based on creativity, imagery and emotional impact.

