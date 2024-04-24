Gukesh’s triumph

IN the world of chess, where strategy and intellect reign supreme, D Gukesh has etched his name in history. At 17, this prodigious talent hailing from Chennai stunned the world on Sunday by emerging victorious in the FIDE Candidates tournament in Toronto, securing his place as the youngest-ever winner of this prestigious event. His journey to the summit of chess excellence has been nothing short of remarkable. Defying the odds and surpassing the expectations of many, he exhibited a level of composure and maturity far beyond his years. Through 14 rounds of gruelling classical chess, Gukesh remained unfazed against seasoned opponents, showcasing a blend of tenacity and brilliance. Facing off against top-ranked players — from Hikaru Nakamura to Fabiano Caruana and Ian Nepomniachtchi — Gukesh stood tall.

Mentored by the legendary Viswanathan Anand, Gukesh epitomises the high stature of Indian chess on the world stage. Exuding humility and determination, the champion says that he is driven not by the pursuit of records, but by a simple desire to play his best chess. This augurs well for him as he prepares to take on China’s Ding Liren for the World Championship title later this year.

Notably, this year marks a milestone for India as a record five players qualified for the Candidates tournament. Three of them — Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa and R Vaishali — hail from Anand’s academy. As India celebrates their feats, it is imperative that we seize the moment to propel the game to greater heights. With more elite tournaments and a supportive ecosystem in place, the country can ensure that Gukesh’s victory marks the dawn of another glorious era of Indian chess.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Chess #Toronto