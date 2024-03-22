Enduring Bond: A reader reminisces over a 65-yr journey

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, March 21

Chhabil Das Arora, 80, a retired deputy registrar from the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) in Hisar and residing in HUDA’s Sector 21 (part two) here, feels proud of his 65-year-old association with The Tribune as its reader.

Arora, who is a practising advocate in the Sirsa Bar Association, said reading this newspaper was his hobby, which had helped him grow not only in his career but also shape his personality as a human being.

Recalling his early days, Arora said he started reading the newspaper at the age of 15 when he was a schoolboy and living in Ladhuwas village, now in Fatehabad district.

“I got attracted to the newspaper when I used to make envelopes from the newspapers at my father’s shop in the village. I used to commute to Boha village in Bathinda district of Punjab as a student, which further cemented my interest in the newspaper,” crediting The Tribune with improving his command over the English language.

Arora said his commitment to the newspaper grew stronger when his father subscribed the paper in 1959. His proficiency in English earned him recognition in the village. He said his knowledge of the language proved invaluable when he interpreted a court document for some villagers.

“Every morning, I start my day with The Tribune, particularly focusing on the editorial and opinion pages. I can recall prominent personalities associated with the newspaper and value the diverse opinions expressed in its columns. The launch of the Haryana edition during the newspaper’s 143rd anniversary was a significant milestone for him,” he said.

Arora attributed much of the growth and success of his career to the newspaper. He held various positions in universities, including that of superintendent and deputy registrar, before taking voluntary retirement in 2006.

Arora said once he started subscribing to two more English newspapers along with The Tribune, but due to excessive advertising in one and difficulty in the language of the other, he discontinued both newspapers after just 10 days.

Reflecting on the newspaper’s impact, Arora expressed his gratitude to its Trustees for maintaining the paper’s credibility. He fondly remembers NN Vohra’s tenure as Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the newspaper’s role in keeping readers informed and engaged. Through his lifelong dedication to The Tribune, Arora embodies the enduring trust and significance of quality journalism in society.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar #Sirsa