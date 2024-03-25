Nine booked for youth’s murder

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 24

The Hansi police registered a case of murder against nine members of the family of a girl for the death of a 19-year-old youth in Bhatla village of the district yesterday.

The youth, Sachin, a student of Class X, was found hanging from a tree in the village on Saturday morning. The family of the victim alleged that he was having an affair with a girl of the same village and suspected that the family members of the girl might be involved in the murder of the youth.

The police today booked nine members of the family of the girl, including her father, on murder charges. The accused are Sajjan, Rajbir, Mahabir, Rohtash, Dilbag, Bajrang, Sahil, Deepak, Anil, all residents of Bhatla village.

