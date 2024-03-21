BRO begins snow-clearing operation to reopen strategically vital Manali-Leh highway

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, March 21

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has commenced snow clearance works to restore access to Ladakh region from Manali side. Ladakh remains cut-off from rest of India during winters because high-altitude passes remain snow bound.

A team of highly skilled engineers of 111 Road Construction Company of 753 Border Roads Task Force, equipped with advanced snow-clearing machines, has been employed for this massive task.

BRO's Project Himank is responsible for the construction and maintenance of border roads in this sector, a defence spokesperson said here on Thursday.

The 430-km stretch from Manali to Leh crosses four high mountain passes, Rohtang, Baralacha, Lungalacha and Tanglang la, which at 17,480 feet is the highest point on the route.

Every winter, the strategically important National Highway-03, connecting Leh with Manali, witnesses extreme weather conditions leading to heavy snowfall and avalanches, blocking the road from November onwards till it is cleared by the Border Roads Organisation.

This poses significant challenges for the inhabitants as well as security forces in Ladakh, who rely on the highway for essential supplies, medical emergencies and connectivity to other parts of the country.

The extreme cold climatic conditions, gusty winds and sub-zero temperatures in treacherous terrain at altitudes ranging beyond 17,000 feet makes the work more challenging, despite which the team of is working tirelessly to reopen the highway and timely restore the crucial link to Ladakh, the spokesperson added.

The efforts of BRO’s snow clearance team will not only alleviate the hardships faced by the residents of Ladakh but will also enhance the operational capability of military forces in the region.

