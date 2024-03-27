In 6th list of 3, BJP drops all sitting MPs

New Delhi, March 26
The BJP on Tuesday released its sixth list of three Lok Sabha poll candidates, dropping sitting MPs in all the three constituencies.
In Inner Manipur, the BJP has dropped Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and fielded Manipur Education Minister Thounaojam Basantkumar Singh. In Rajasthan’s Dausa, Jaskaur Meena has been dropped for Kanhaiyalal Meena. In Karauli Dholpur, a new candidate, Indi Devi Jatav, has replaced Manoj Rajoria. The BJP has now named 405 candidates as against 194 by the Congress.
